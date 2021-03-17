Get your coffee fix at Maud's Cafe and help homeless youth

Nearly one year after closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maud’s Café is welcoming customers back to its dining room.

“With the substantial decrease in COVID-19 cases and increase in vaccinations statewide, we believe now is the time to once again open up our café to the public,” said general manager Tonya Montano. “We hope patrons will visit us to enjoy the delicious menu and service, while supporting our youth interns."

Maud’s Café is owned and operated by Volunteers of America and provides at-risk youth with a 13-week internship program. With the help of a Case Manager, the youth learn critical life and job skills. Currently, all the interns at Maud’s Café have transitioned out of homelessness and into housing. With the skills developed through the internship program, participants are able to go on to lead stable, healthy, and successful lives.

Maud’s Café is located at 422A W, 888 S, in Salt Lake City and is open 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. You can check out the menu and learn more about the café’s mission at maudscafe.com.

