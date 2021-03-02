Menu

Lagoon's Biergarten is open #InUtah

Lagoon doesn't open for a few more weeks, but in the meantime you can enjoy delicious food from their Biergarten!
Posted at 6:32 PM, Mar 01, 2021
Warmer weather is right around the corner, and that means one of Utah's favorite entertainment destinations is almost open for business. If the weather cooperates, Lagoon will open for pre-season fun on March 20th.

In the meantime, Lagoon is serving up delicious food and drinks every day from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at their Biergarten.

Located right off the midway and south of the Roller Coaster, stop by the Biergarten for a refreshing drink and delicious food in a top notch atmosphere. You can view the menu here.

We're Open #InUtah is an effort by FOX 13 and the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) to highlight businesses that are open and need our support during the COVID-19 crisis. Tap here to see a list of hundreds of Utah businesses that are open. If you're a business owner you can also submit your information for a potential feature segment with FOX 13.

