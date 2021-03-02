Lagoon's Biergarten is open #InUtah

Warmer weather is right around the corner, and that means one of Utah's favorite entertainment destinations is almost open for business. If the weather cooperates, Lagoon will open for pre-season fun on March 20th.

In the meantime, Lagoon is serving up delicious food and drinks every day from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at their Biergarten.

Located right off the midway and south of the Roller Coaster, stop by the Biergarten for a refreshing drink and delicious food in a top notch atmosphere. You can view the menu here.

