'Learn and Work in Utah' tuition assistance program helps people during pandemic

A program designed to help people gain new skills and find jobs after losing them during the pandemic is celebrating its successes and looking to help more people in the future.
Posted at 6:52 AM, Mar 05, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A program designed to help people gain new skills and find jobs after losing them during the pandemic is celebrating its successes and looking to help more people in the future.

Back in the fall, “Learn and Work in Utah” helped to train 5,700 people and get them back into the workforce.

Talent Ready Utah partnered with the Utah System for Higher Education to develop more than 150 short-term training programs in a wide variety of fields.

Talent ready utah says the program was very successful with a high percentage of the participants completing the courses and now they’re starting to see those people get jobs.

“A woman who had been impacted by COVID, she had lost her job, she enrolled in the business data analytics program at Utah Valley University and after that training program she was able to get a better job. She had the skills that she needed,” said Kimberlee Carlile, Director of Talent Ready Utah.

Because the program was so successful, the state legislature recently allocated an additional $15 million to the project.

Talent Ready Utah plans to open new courses to help more people in the coming months.

Click here for further details on the program.

