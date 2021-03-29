‘It’s been a hard year’ - Camp owners hope to rebound this summer

PROVO, Utah — The pandemic has wreaked havoc on many business owners, from restaurants to summer camps.

In a recent interview with CBS News, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said it is conceivable unvaccinated children will be able to attend summer camps this year.

Benjamin Allen is the owner of CLAS Ropes Course in Provo which offers a variety of programs and activities including youth summer camps.

Allen's business has been down about 50 percent during the pandemic, but he said it looks to be changing.

“So far this upcoming summer, we have received more reservations than any other year by this time in March,” Allen said.

The ropes course is open for business while taking extra safety precautions. Allen hopes to see a lot of new customers this summer.

“A lot of stuff is still shut down and we’re open, so groups that would normally go to other places are now calling us,” he said.

Ropes course manager Joey Gierke is also hopeful for a more prosperous summer at CLAS Ropes Course, noting the importance of social activities for children.

“I think that social aspect of being able to communicate with people their age and being able to do activities and be able to do that growth process,” he said.

For more information on the CDC’s guidance on summer camps, click here.

