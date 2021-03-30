New business finds locations for shoots for filmmakers and photographers

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah photographers have launched a new business to help other photographers and filmmakers find locations to use for shoots.

The website is called Scoutertribe and it works similar to home rental sites like Airbnb, except people don't have to rent out the whole home and they don't have to pay for a whole night.

The way it works, Utah businesses and homeowners can list their space on the website for free. The space can be the whole building, or it can be just one room.

“Filmmakers and photographers, need everything from trailer homes to sheds to barns to farms to a forest in the back end of your land, a stream, whatever, honestly a tree house, there’s so much that creatives can use that stuff for, but most people don’t realize is worth shooting,” said Emily Newton, owner of Scoutertribe.

The lister can set their prices based on hours rented and they also have the ability to communicate with the renter about the photo shoot.

