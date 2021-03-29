Sephora hiring 150 people with disabilities at its Utah warehouse

SALT LAKE CITY — Sephora is re-launching a program in Utah to hire up to 150 people with disabilities.

The Sephora distribution center has a goal to have 30 percent of its Utah-based workforce made up of people with disabilities.

The company says people living with disabilities don’t often get the same employment opportunities as other people and they want to change that.

The program is a nine week paid training program in which applicants will get on the job in classroom training. From there, they will be hired into a regular full-time position.

“We recognize that everyone is an individual and we are creating spaces where people can feel like they belong and again, whether that’s through employment or whether that’s through the products that we sell, but we know that everyone has a place they have a story and we’re creating that place,” said Clark Jones, Senior Human Resources Manager with Sephora.

The jobs are all in a warehouse setting. People hired will help pick Sephora orders for online customers, prep the orders and pack the orders.

For information on how to apply, click here. From there, select USA and warehouses, then you’ll be able to search for a job titled “warehouse trainee” and that will get you into the program.

