SLC event venue refuses to give up despite pandemic struggles

Many Utahns lost their livelihoods at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janice Boes, the founder of Pierpont Place in downtown Salt Lake City, was one of them.

Pierpont Place is billed as "Salt Lake's premier event venue." But with social gatherings halted, clients stopped coming.

So Boes had to decide how to keep her ship from sinking. Inspired by restaurants that started delivering their food, she had an idea: Delivering floral arrangements to residents' doorsteps.

