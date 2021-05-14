SLCC offering affordable on campus childcare

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The coronavirus pandemic has brought on added stress when it comes to child care, but one higher ed institution in Utah is trying to make it more affordable.

Navigating school and work while raising a family can be tough, and that is why Salt Lake Community College is expanding its childcare services.

The college has added childcare services to its brand new Jordan campus.

It is for children up to the age of 12, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The service is open to students and faculty, but also future students and the public.

"We do have a lot of demand for childcare right now. With the end of the pandemic a lot of people have been returning to work and school,” said Holly Garcia, Director of Child Care and Family Services at Salt Lake Community College. "Students that are Pell grant or income eligible can receive reduced childcare costs up to 68% and then with the voucher program that the Salt Lake Community College does that reduces the cost to nearly free for most of my students.”

SLCC also has childcare services at its South City and Eccles Redwood Lab school.

If you’re interested, contact SLCC to see if you're eligible for the program, as well as available vouchers and grants.

