Watch

The Rebound

Actions

SLCC offering affordable on campus childcare

items.[0].videoTitle
Salt Lake Community College offering affordable child care on campus.
Posted at 7:08 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 09:08:57-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The coronavirus pandemic has brought on added stress when it comes to child care, but one higher ed institution in Utah is trying to make it more affordable.

Navigating school and work while raising a family can be tough, and that is why Salt Lake Community College is expanding its childcare services.

The college has added childcare services to its brand new Jordan campus.

It is for children up to the age of 12, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The service is open to students and faculty, but also future students and the public.

"We do have a lot of demand for childcare right now. With the end of the pandemic a lot of people have been returning to work and school,” said Holly Garcia, Director of Child Care and Family Services at Salt Lake Community College. "Students that are Pell grant or income eligible can receive reduced childcare costs up to 68% and then with the voucher program that the Salt Lake Community College does that reduces the cost to nearly free for most of my students.”

SLCC also has childcare services at its South City and Eccles Redwood Lab school.

If you’re interested, contact SLCC to see if you're eligible for the program, as well as available vouchers and grants.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rebound Resources

Food Assistance via P-EBT Utah Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Assistance Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Info SBA Express Bridge Loans Child Care Assistance Rent & Eviction Information Refugee Services Business Owners, Share Your Story With FOX 13 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance (EIDL) Your Mental Health & COVID-19 Utah Leads Together 2.0 State of Utah Coronavirus Website