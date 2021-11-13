Have you ever felt like you needed help but don't know where to start or what to expect?

Have you ever felt like you needed help but didn't know where to start or what to expect?

The Utah Chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Health has an education program belief system.

But, Executive Director Rob Wesemann, says you are the expert when it comes to your mental health.

Wesemann says NAMI Utah's programs are not designed for you to learn or remember information, but to develop critical skills and be able to find what you need from it.

"We shouldn't be expected to know these things. I mean I've been studying psychology for quite a long time and so the things that I know took a long, long time and we tend to have this assumption that why didn't I know these things already? Why didn't I know about mental health conditions, why didn't I know they were prevalent? But you can't be expected to know what no one has told you," says Wesemann.

He adds to remember that mental health conditions are no one's fault. Mental health conditions are biological and should be treated like any other physical illness.

If you'd like to reach out to NAMI Utah you can do so at namiut.org or call them at 801-323-9000.