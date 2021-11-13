If you are reading this message, you play a role in suicide prevention

Every five years, the Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition publishes a new plan to prevent suicide in Utah.

Carol Ruddell, Suicide Prevention and Crisis Services Program Administrator, tells us more about the plan released on October 21, 2021.

It focuses on:

○ Increase access to mental health and behavioral health services.

○ Reduce stigma around mental/behavioral health issues.

○ Create safe environments for schools, workplaces, congregations, etc.

○ Teach coping skills for youth and adults.

○ Provide support for people who are grieving.

○ Collect data to inform future prevention strategies.

Ruddell says by doing ALL of these things, we can reduce suicides in our state.

An important component of the state plan for preventing suicide is encouraging people to seek help and access resources through Live On Utah.

Live On is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing our culture around suicide and mental health. If you are listening to or reading this message, you play a role in suicide prevention

Visit liveonutah.org for both English and Spanish-language resources on how to get help and give help.

If someone is in need of immediate help, call the Utah Crisis Line (in association with the National Suicide Prevention lifeline) 1.800.273.TALK (8255).

Larsen also says they're encouraging all Utahns to learn the warning signs for suicide to be able to recognize when our family members, friends, or coworkers may be struggling.

Listen for:

• Talk of suicide, including phrases like "I just want to go to sleep and never wake up," or "If x happens, I'll kill myself."

• Talk of feeling hopeless, including phrases like, "What is the point?" and "Nothing is going to get better."

• Talk of feeling like a burden, including phrases like, "They would be better off without me."

Watch for:

• Increased use of alcohol or drugs

• Withdrawing from activities

• Looking for methods to kill themselves

• Isolation from family and friends

• Change in sleeping habits

• Depression, anxiety, loss of interest, irritability, humiliation, agitation or rage

• A sudden unexplained calm or euphoria after a long period of depression

• Saying goodbyes or giving away possessions

For more information please visit liveonutah.org

If you need immediate help you can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text "TALK" to 741741.