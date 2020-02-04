Menu

Watch

Actions

Resolution encouraging high schools to start later passes Utah House committee

Posted: 5:23 PM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 19:23:35-05
items.[0].image.alt
File: School classroom
NY extends school days

SALT LAKE CITY — A resolution that encourages a later start to high school in Utah has cleared a House committee.

House Concurrent Resolution 3, sponsored by Rep. Suzanne Harrison, D-Draper, passed the House Health and Human Services Committee unanimously on Monday. The resolution now goes to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

Rep. Harrison has argued that teens do better with learning and even do a better job of battling depression and suicidal thoughts as a result of more sleep.

Some school districts have expressed an interest in a later start time. The Jordan School District will experiment with it later this fall.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app