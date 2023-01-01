Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Ring in the New Year with snow!

2023 will begin with several major storms, dumping several inches in valleys and several feet in some mountain areas.
Posted at 6:31 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 20:31:10-05

SALT LAKE CITY — 2023 will begin in Utah with rain and snow statewide.

An “atmospheric river” will send several storms across Utah from Saturday through Monday.

Snow accumulations are expected over the mountains with most of the valleys seeing rain at first, but changing to snow as temperatures drop.

Heavy precipitation is expected.

The snow will pile up in mountains with 3-4 feet expected over the couple of days. Travel will be impacted through the New Year.

Salt Lake City
Saturday Night: Rain. Low: 35.

Sunday: Rain then snow. High: 37.

Sunday Night: Snow. Low: 26.

Monday: Chance of snow. High: 32.

Tuesday: Chance of snow. High: 31.

St. George
Saturday Night: Rain. Low: 45.

Sunday: Rain. High: 46.

Sunday Night: Chance of rain. Low: 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 45.

Tuesday: Chance of snow. High: 42.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere