Ring in the New Year with snow!

SALT LAKE CITY — 2023 will begin in Utah with rain and snow statewide.

An “atmospheric river” will send several storms across Utah from Saturday through Monday.

Snow accumulations are expected over the mountains with most of the valleys seeing rain at first, but changing to snow as temperatures drop.

Heavy precipitation is expected.

The snow will pile up in mountains with 3-4 feet expected over the couple of days. Travel will be impacted through the New Year.

Salt Lake City

Saturday Night: Rain. Low: 35.

Sunday: Rain then snow. High: 37.

Sunday Night: Snow. Low: 26.

Monday: Chance of snow. High: 32.

Tuesday: Chance of snow. High: 31.

St. George

Saturday Night: Rain. Low: 45.

Sunday: Rain. High: 46.

Sunday Night: Chance of rain. Low: 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 45.

Tuesday: Chance of snow. High: 42.