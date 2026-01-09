Senior dogs join the lineup in this year’s Puppy Bowl

The Puppy Bowl returns for its 22nd edition Feb. 8, featuring a record-breaking 150 canine competitors from 72 shelters across the U.S..

Team Fluff will defend its championship against the underdog challengers of Team Ruff. Standout players include Lobster Roll, a bulldog-border collie mix, and Brûlée, a Boston terrier-French bulldog mix.

“Puppy Bowl XXII celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a gameday celebration that combines the excitement of a sports matchup with uplifting adoption stories,” said Joseph Boyle, head of content with the Discovery Channel. “By introducing new segments like our senior spotlight and enhancing fan-favorite elements, we are creating a deeper connection to our audience and delivering the most entertaining sports spectacular on television.”

For the first time, senior dogs will take center stage in the “Pro-Dog” halftime showdown. The Puppy Bowl will also invite 15 special needs dogs to demonstrate their resilience and determination.

The Puppy Bowl will include adoptable segments and real-time adoption opportunities.

Like the NFL, which has a combine for incoming players, the Puppy Bowl will have a combine for its Puppy Bowl Draft.

The three-hour event showcases tail-wagging action, with every player seeking a forever home — and the coveted Lombarky Trophy. It will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+ starting at 2 p.m. ET, four hours before kickoff of the Super Bowl.