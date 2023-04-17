Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Shutdown possible after Hollywood writers vote to strike

Unionized writers in Hollywood have voted to allow a strike, a possibility which looms as a deadline for an agreement with producers approaches.
Shutdown possible after Hollywood writers vote to strike
Shutterstock
Shutdown possible after Hollywood writers vote to strike
Posted at 5:33 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 20:19:59-04

Film and TV writers have voted to allow their union to authorize a strike if an agreement cannot be reached with producers, as a three-year contract is set to expire on May 1. 

The move makes the possibility of a shutdown in Hollywood even more real. 

Affiliated branches of the Writers Guild of America represent over 9,000 writers who overwhelmingly approved the strike. Ninety-eight percent of the nearly 79% of Writers Guild of America members who voted were in favor of a strike. 

As the New York Times reported, industry writers haven't gone on strike in 15 years. The vote will allow their unions to push for a walkout when a contract expires at the beginning of next month. 

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a negotiator for the studios, said the ratification of the strike authorization "should come as no surprise to anyone."

A statement said, "Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable agreement."

The last time the guild went on strike was in 2007. In 2017 a strike authorization was voted on and approved, but a deal was reached before the strike happened. 

Hollywood executives were reportedly preparing for a strike by stockpiling scripts and preparing to produce more reality television series.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere