Cowboys rally from 21 down to beat Eagles 24-21 on Brandon Aubrey’s game-ending field goal

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, right, kicks the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired after Dak Prescott rallied Dallas from a 21-point deficit and the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in a mistake-filled thriller Sunday.

The Cowboys (5-5-1) converted on their third tiebreaking chance of the fourth quarter to extend Prescott’s home winning streak against NFC East opponents to 19 in their first game at AT&T Stadium since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

The Eagles (8-3) are still in good shape to be the first repeat winners in the NFC East since they won four in a row from 2001-04, but the offense reverted to the form that has frustrated A.J. Brown after the star receiver had a big hand in the 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Philadelphia lost with a lead of at least 21 points for the first time since 1999, when Arizona beat the Eagles 25-24. It was the first win for Dallas when trailing by three touchdowns since the Cowboys beat the Rams 34-31 in 2014.

