Watch
Sports

Actions

FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake trade late goals, tie 2-2

items.[0].image.alt
Brandon Wade/AP
FC Dallas defender Eddie Munjoma, left, and Real Salt Lake defender Donny Toia compete for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
MLS Real Salt Lake FC Dallas Soccer
Posted at 10:44 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 01:22:20-04

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Damir Kreilach tied it in the 86th minute and Real Salt Lake held on for a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Kreilach headed home a deep diagonal pass from Aaron Herrera, leveling the score for Salt Lake (2-1-2) two minutes after Ryan Hollingshead's right-footed shot gave FC Dallas (1-2-3) the lead in the 84th minute.

Rubio Rubín opened the scoring for Real in the 20th minute, turning Nick Besler's pass back to the outside to get defender Matt Hedges to overrun and finishing with a left-footed shot into the far corner. It was Rubín's fifth goal in five games this season.

Franco Jara tied it at 1 on a penalty in the 43rd minute. The penalty was conceded by Marcelo Silva for a clumsy foul taking down Jader Obrian in the penalty area in the 42nd minute.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere