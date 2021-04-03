Watch
SportsNBA

Actions

Jazz beat Bulls for record 21st straight at home

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) flexes his muscles as Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (21) walks away in the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Donovan Mitchell, Thaddeus Young
Posted at 11:47 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 01:47:40-04

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 113-106 Friday for their 21st straight victory at home -- a franchise record.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Utah won its eighth in a row overall despite getting outscored 68-40 in the paint.

Jordan Clarkson scored 19 off the bench. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and a season-high eight rebounds.

Thaddeus Young scored 25 points to lead the Bulls. Zach LaVine added 23 and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and eight rebounds. Chicago dropped its sixth consecutive game, with losses to Utah bookending the streak.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere