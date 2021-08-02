US gymnast Jade Carey wins gold in floor exercise final at Tokyo Olympics

American gymnast Jade Carey has won the gold medal in the floor exercise final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366.

The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Japan even with star Simone Biles sitting out multiple finals to focus on her mental health.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. The 30-year-old’s dramatic performance drew a roar from the various federations inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166. The gymnasts had both the same difficulty score and execution score in their routines.

Though Biles sat out the floor exercise, uneven bars, and vault finals, the Olympic star is set to compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics confirmed early Monday.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!" the organization tweeted.