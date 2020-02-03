Menu

Rewatch 10 of the best commercials from Super Bowl LIV

The Super Bowl is the biggest football game of the year — but not everyone watches strictly for sport.

The Super Bowl commercials are some of the most expensive a company can buy, and for that reason, they're usually some of the best of the year.

Below is a list of 10 of the best commercials from Super Bowl LIV. Watch them all and pick your favorite!

Hyundai: "Smaht Pahk"

Budweiser: "Typical American"

Mountain Dew: "As Good As the Original"

Microsoft: "Be The One"

Doritos: "The Cool Ranch"

Jeep: "Groundhog Day"

Pringles: "Rick & Morty"

Rocket Mortgage: Jason Mamoa's "Natural Self"

Snickers: "Fix the World"

Tide: "Laundry Later" commercial series

This story was originally published by Katie Cox on WRTV in Indianapolis.

