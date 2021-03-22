Sweet 16 bound: No. 15 seed Oral Roberts tops Florida 81-78

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oral Roberts became just the second-ever No. 15 seed to advance to the round of 16 by topping No. 7 seed Florida 81-78 on Sunday.

Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas carried the Golden Eagles to their second straight upset in the NCAA Tournament. Oral Roberts beat No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round.

Obanor scored 28 points and Abmas finished with 26 as the Golden Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit.

Oral Roberts joins Florida Gulf Coast as the only No. 15 seeds to reach the round of 16.

The Golden Eagles play No. 3 seed Arkansas next.