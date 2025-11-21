A new bike park in Herriman began as the vision of a 13-year-old boy

A new bike park that recently opened in Juniper Canyon in Herriman is for everyone from young children on Strider Bikes to pro riders.

It all began as the vision of a 13-year-old boy name Rylan back in 2020. He started meeting with the mayor on his own until his friend's dad, Nate Leavitt, joined to help support the effort.

Christian Peper's company, Better Bike Parks, came on board and created design concepts for the city, and they were able to secure state and federal grants to fully fund the project.

Utah has plenty of beginner and intermediate terrain, but the stepping-stones that help riders progress towards the highest levels are rare.

This park is one of the only dirt jump facilities in the state where you'll regularly see contest-level tricks being thrown.

Christian says the park is as safe and as low-maintenance as possible. Christian says, "To achieve that, we design custom, heavy-duty steel takeoffs. Many dirt parks in Utah struggle during the wet season, when rain and snow cause lips to sag and surfaces to break down—leading to inconsistencies that can throw riders off balance. These takeoffs on a Better Bike Park build never change shape and always maintain a perfect curve. We color-matched them to the natural dirt in Juniper Canyon and they feature a grippy surface to ensure proper traction."

Finally, the most important element of any bike park is speed and flow.

Riders should be able to drop in, avoid pedaling or braking, and safely hit every feature on the line.

Better Bike Parks brings over 60 years of combined experience in park building, so they know how to create this flow.

You can learn more at BetterBikeParks.com or search Google Maps for Herriman Bike Park.

