A Utah baker is hoping to take home the $25,000 prize in Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship"

One of the competitors on Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship" is Utahn Melanie Bjork-Jensen.

She runs her bakery, Cake By Melanie, out of her home, doing mostly wedding cakes.

But instead of sugar and spice and everything nice that comes with traditional wedding cake decor, the cakes she's making on the show have to be downright creepy.

10 bakers started out on the show set where else... a haunted mansion!

For their first frightening challenge, the bakers had to depict their number one Halloween fright and make it pump edible blood.

This week's episode has the bakers making organ donation desserts to honor the deceased.

Halloween Baking Competition airs Mondays at 7 on Food Network.

You can learn more at foodnetwork.om/shows/halloween-baking-championship and follow Melanie on Instagram @cake_by_melanie.