A Weber State nursing student is on a mission to get first aid kits to people in her community

Weber State Nursing Student Courtnee Holdaway is on a mission: Make sure everyone in her Brigham City community has access to basic first aid.

While still in high school two years ago, she launched an "Aid for All" campaign to assemble and distribute first aid kits for those in need.

She donated more than 300 first aid kits to the New Hope Crisis Center, a shelter for domestic violence victims.

Now, she says she knows this year has been very difficult financially for many families and she wants to make sure people are prepared for a medical emergency.

Her goal is to donate 500 first aid kits to two food banks.

However, she says she needs help from the community to make the kits. She is collecting donations of supplies and funds to be able to assemble and distribute the kits.

Here is where you can go to support:

Venmo- https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtnee-Holdaway

Amazon- Link

You can also contact her at Courtnee.holdaway@gmail.com to donate.

