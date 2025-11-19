Battling Depression & Substance Use Disorder This Holiday Season with MountainStar Healthcare

With the upcoming holiday season comes with it an increase in mental health concerns and Substance Use Disorder (SUD). According to the CDC, December and January are the most dangerous months for drug-and-alcohol-related deaths. In fact, 64% of people with preexisting mental illness report that the holidays make their condition worse.

Justin Hatch, the Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services at Ogden Regional Medical Center, joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Wednesday to discuss the detox and Alcohol & Chemical Treatment Center (ACT) programs MountainStar Healthcare has to offer anyone at risk along the Wasatch Front, including in Ogden, at Cache Valley Hospital in Logan, at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City/Millcreek, and at Mountain View Hospital in Payson.

Thirty-eight percent of people experience more stress during the holidays. Increased stress can lead to depression and/or increased substance use. Further, 29% of people drink more during the holidays, meaning for anyone in recovery, alcohol may be around more than it usually is and that can be a major temptation for those who struggle with substance use.

The causes of stress for those who struggle with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and depression during the holidays typically include:

· Isolation (Feeling alone, not feeling welcome with family, etc.)

· Seasonal Depression (Decreased light, cold weather, etc.)

· Lack of Activity (Decreased exercise, outdoor activities, hobbies)

· Relationship Strains (Divorce, separation, not welcome at family parties)

· Obligations (Parties, gatherings, concerts, performances, presents, etc.)

According to the American Psychiatric Association, Substance Use Disorder (SUD) is a complex condition in which there is uncontrolled use of a substance despite harmful consequences. People with SUD have an intense focus – sometimes called an addiction – on using a certain substance(s) such as alcohol, tobacco, or other psychoactive substances, to the point where their ability to function in day-to-day life becomes impaired. People keep using the substance even when they know it is causing or will cause problems.

For those with mental health concerns, Seasonal Affective Disorder (also known as “SAD” and “Seasonal Depression”) affects 6% of Americans annually.

Symptoms of depression include:



Feelings of hopelessness or pessimism

Feelings of frustration, irritability, or restlessness

Feelings of helplessness, guilt or worthlessness

Decreased energy or fatigue

Trouble sleeping, waking up or oversleeping

Changes in appetite or unplanned weight changes

Utah ranks 14th among all U.S. states in terms of how much impact the seasons have on depression.

Alcohol & Chemical Treatment (ACT) at Ogden Regional Medical Center

The Alcohol and Chemical Treatment (ACT) program at Ogden Regional Medical Center offers the only inpatient residential treatment program for addiction services that is affiliated with a hospital in Utah. Meaning – the quality of its detox program is truly medical. It is not a simple “social detox.” Medical professionals are available 24/7 to help safely detox patients from the substance(s) they’re using. The residential treatment program provides a level of care for patients after they have successfully completed detox and are medically stable.

Ogden Regional Medical Center’s ACT is one of Utah’s most established recovery programs. The specialized addiction treatment program has been serving the Greater Salt Lake City, Utah community since 1973 and has been operating for more than 50 years. With a dedicated and experienced staff, ACT offers services that are time-proven, evidence-based and effective.

Known for individualized, comprehensive treatment plans for all levels of acuity, ACT's teams of specialized physicians, nurses, therapists and counselors offer guidance and support to help patients obtain and maintain recovery.

By working with the ACT addiction specialists, a growing number of patients have conquered their substance addictions through comprehensive, individualized treatment plans. By partnering with family and friends, the program helps guide patients through drug addiction recovery process – one step at a time.

The goal of ACT is to bring the program’s interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, therapists, counselors and recreational therapists to assist patients in identifying their own strengths and to develop the coping skills they need to achieve long-term recovery. Treatment staff members assist patients in identifying community resources, supports and referrals they need to be successful. The ACT program assists patients and their family members in identifying their substance use behaviors, triggers, co-occurring disorders and motivations for change.

Mountain View Hospital in Payson has a detox program and now, so does Cache Valley Hospital in Logan to serve that community.

The detox programs offer meaningful services for those who need them. At Cache Valley Hospital, four ACT beds opened in August 2023. The program offers medical detox for both alcohol and opioid addictions and is staffed with RNs 24/7. Current intake is seven days per week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ogden Regional is unique because the hospital offers a full continuum of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) services. Where some programs offer a few levels of care, including detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health disorders, Ogden Regional offers all of these levels of care at one location.

Learn more about ACT at Ogden Regional

Adults, ages 18 and older, can be treated at the ACT program. The ACT is licensed as a dual diagnosis program where both addiction and mental health can be addressed and treated. The treatment includes psychiatrists and physicians who are board certified addictionologists. The nurses, substance use counselors, social workers, behavioral health technicians and recreational therapists also specialize in addiction and mental health treatment.

Conditions treated at the ACT include:



Anger management issues

Anxiety

Emotional disturbances

Gender-specific issues

Grief

Impulse control disorders

Mood disorders

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Thinking disorders

Trauma

Combating Substance Use Disorder & Depression During the Holidays

Recommendations for those who struggle with addiction during the holidays include:



Know and limit your triggers

If there are certain events or gatherings that increase your likelihood to use substances, consider avoiding those events. Simplify as much as possible. Avoid taking on too much. Find activities that help ground you and calm cravings. Know what parties and events you are willing to attend and which ones you need to avoid. Have a plan on how you will respond ahead of time. Identify sober supports who you can turn to when things get tough. Plan to attend meetings or other events that will keep you on the path of recovery. Participate in healthy sober activities that can bring joy and help you build new connections.

Eliminate stressors

Practice mindfulness

Set boundaries

Seek out healthy support

Create new traditions

For those with loved ones who have Substance Use Disorder (SUD), it is important to recognize that SUD is a disease. Statistics suggest it takes, on average, seven times for someone in treatment to reach long-term recovery. Hatch says recovery is a process that simply will not happen overnight.

“Your approach and mentality with your loved one will be more accepting, not judgmental, if you recognize that SUD is a disease,” Hatch said, adding that it is okay to talk about it. “Be patient and understanding,” he added.

Resources for Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder Treatment

Alcohol & Chemical Treatment (ACT) Program at Ogden Regional Medical Center

(Inpatient Psychiatric Care, Detox, Residential, PHP, IOP, and ECT)

5475 South 375 East

Ogden, UT 84405

Phone: (801) 479-2250

Fax: (801) 479-2265

https://ogdenact.com/

Cache Valley Hospital ACT Program (Detox)

2380 N 400 E, North Logan, UT 84341

Lakeview Hospital ACT Program (Inpatient Psychiatric Care, IOP, and ECT)

630 Medical Dr, Bountiful, UT 84010

St. Mark’s Hospital Program (Inpatient Psychiatric Care)

1200 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Mountain View Hospital ACT Program (Inpatient Psychiatric Care, Detox, and ECT)

1000 E 100 N, Payson, UT 84651

For more information, visit OgdenACT.com or call (801) 479-2250. Additional information can be found at MountainStar.com.

