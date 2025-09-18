Because so many shows were sold out last year, Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is starting earlier

Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" has it all - frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs!

We talked with ODT Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager about this year's production.

He says the show combines technical aspects of various styles of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows' Eve including Zombies, Frankenstein, Mummies, Jasons, Chuckies, Witches, Scarecrows and Skeletons just to name a few.

Derryl says "Because so many shows were sold out last year, Thriller will be starting earlier, be performed in more locations and have more total performances this year than ever before. This is the most highly attended Halloween Theatrical Production in Utah!"

Shows start soon:

Weber State – Val Browning Center – Ogden - September 19 & 20

Ellen Eccles Theatre – Logan - September 23 & 24

Kenley Amphitheatre – Layton – September 26 & 27

Egyptian Theatre – Park City - October 1 to 12

The Grand Theatre – Salt Lake City - October 13 to 25

Tuacahn Amphitheatre - October 28 to November 1

Get your tickets early at odysseydance.com.

