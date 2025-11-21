Casper faced a dire future until he was rescued by Hearts4Paws

Casper is our Pet of the Week, a sweet boy who ended up with a broken leg at the shelter, and because of that he was set to be euthanized.

But, he was rescued by Hearts4Paws, got is leg fixed and is now ready to find his forever home.

Casper is a year-and-a-half old and good with other dogs, cats and kids, so he'd fit in just about any home. He loves to play with other dogs, cats and toys!

He is potty pad trained and knows to go potty outside as well.

He's been neutered, is current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

You can meet him in person by filling out an application at hearts4paws.org.