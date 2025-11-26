Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's shares last-minute turkey tips

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares some last-minute tips and secrets to make sure your Thanksgiving turkey is done just right.

Turkey Roasting Tips

1. Make sure to fully defrost your turkey in the fridge. It usually takes 24 hours per 4-5 lbs.

2. Season it well however you like, whether it be through a wet brine, dry brine, or seasoning at the time of roasting. Butter the exterior and under the skin on the breast. Use kosher or sea salt and pepper on the whole exterior. Use carrot, celery, onion, apples, and lemon to stuff the cavity.

3. Roast at 325 in a roasting pan on top of a rack or better on top of roughly chopped veggies and apples. If the skin starts getting overly brown, cover the bird loosely with foil until the meat finishes cooking.

4. Turkey roasting time depends upon the weight of the bird. Plan for 13-15 minutes per pound. Turkeys range from 10-25 pounds generally, so cooking time is anywhere from 2 ½ to 5 hours.

5. Most importantly, use an instant read thermometer to monitor the temperature. Remove the turkey from the oven and close the oven door to preserve the heat inside. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the breast until it hits the bone. Back it off a bit away from the bone and read the thermometer there. Also insert the thermometer into the thigh. The thermometer should be parallel to the turkey below where the leg attaches to the body.

6. Cook until it reaches 165 degrees. Once it does, remove it from the oven and allow it to rest 25-30 minutes. As it rests the internal temperature should reach the required 165 degrees. Use the juices collected in the pan to make your gravy. Slice and enjoy!

You can find delicious recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.