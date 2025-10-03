Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"Dear Everything" is in Salt Lake City for one night only!

The Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright, V, is hoping "Dear Everything" can do for climate change what her "The Vagina Monologues" did for women's rights.
V joined us in studio ahead of the one-night performance of "Dear Everything" in Salt Lake City.

She says the show combines pop and folk music with a message described as an "uprising for the Earth".

"Dear Everything" is a transformational new musical inspired by youth climate activism.

V says it tells the story of the climate crisis through galvanizing and emotional music.

V plays the narrator for the story she wrote with 10 singers as well as a youth choir, Rise Up Children's Choir and the Youth Theater at the U.

The show is Friday, October 3, 2025 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm at Union Event Center at 235 North 500 West in Salt Lake City.

To get tickets please visit: deareverythingonstage.org.

