Family Fun with Fox 13 (June 22-26)

Start celebrating Independence Day a little early with Clog America. They represent the United States as Ambassadors of Goodwill at prestigious International Folk Festivals throughout the world. You can see them as part of the Freedom Festival on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30pm at University Place. Click here for more information.

Venture Out! On Friday evening from 6-10pm, enjoy live music, activities, children's arts and crafts, a movie under the stars and food trucks all at Churchill Junior High in Millcreek. Click here for more information.

It's time for Taylorsville Dayzz. This festival runs Thursday, June 23 (4-11pm), Friday, June 24 (4-11pm) and Saturday, June 25 (7am-10pm) at Taylorsville Valley Regional Park. There will be a parade, a petting zoo, carnival rides, food, concerts, fireworks and more. Click here for more information.

Every year the last week of June is the Lehi Round-Up Celebration. This is going all week with parades, a 5K, a Family Fun Day, and a rodeo. Enjoy events through Sunday and click here for more information.

There's a special Nights Under Lights celebration for Pride Month at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Pride Under Lights is a family-friendly event that will light up the night. Bring a picnic or buy dinner from a food truck... on Saturday, June 25 from 7-10pm. Click here for more information.

Are you an early bird? Join Tracy Aviary for a lively morning on Saturday, June 25 starting at 8am for a breakfast buffet, hands-on nature activities for the kids, bird encounters and even live music. Click here for more information on Breakfast with the Birds.

Don't forget to join the Natural History Museum of Utah on Saturday, June 25 to explore the world of wiggly, winged, buzzy bugs and the amazing plants they're connected to. BugFest runs from 10am to 5pm. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, June 25, you have a rare chance to see trains on the tracks at the Golden Spike National Historic Park. In addition to seeing the old locomotives, you can see a sculpture unveiled honoring the railroad workers, as well as a traditional Chinese Lion Dance blessing of it. Activities begin at 10am and you can click here for more information.

