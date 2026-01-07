For the first time ever, Gallery MAR in Park City is offering Sundance-inspired prints by Aaron Memmott, available for a limited time.

This is to commemorate the long history the film festival has in our state, before it leaves Utah. 2026 is the final year here.

Gallery MAR Owner, Mary Mullin, says the collection is a celebration and keepsake of an era.

They are available individually or as a set but you have to purchase online at printmar.gallerymar.com.

Gallery MAR is open during Sundance Film Festival for you to visit in person. You can learn more about the artists and exhibits at GalleryMAR.com