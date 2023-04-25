Giving amazing gifts to the people in your life just got easier

The mission at Shadow Breeze is to make it easy to give gifts that your family, friends, clients and employees love and that you are proud to give.

When you purchase a gift from Shadow Breeze you chose the gift packaging as well.

They offer personalized pine crates, seagrass baskets, sealed crates with a pry bar the recipient will use to open their gift, exclusive diamond gift packaging, and many other fun and creative gift packaging options.

In addition to more than 150 curated gift crates, boxes, and baskets, customers can build their own bespoke gifts with a "Build Your Own Box" feature where they can custom design everything from the packaging and card to all the gift contents.

Every gift ordered through the website includes a donation to one of four charities supporting women and children throughout the world.

The donation is part of the gift, and the gift recipient gets to choose which charity will receive the donation.

Shadow Breeze's partner charities are Operation Underground Railroad, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Campaign for Female Education and Every Mother Counts.

Many of the items in the gifts are sourced from women-owned, minority-owned, or Utah-based businesses.

Shadow Breeze is a family-owned, Utah-based company with free next-business-day shipping throughout Utah.

You can save 10 percent for Mother's Day by using the promo code: ThePlace at shadowbreeze.com.

