Great family home for sale in Highland

This week's featured home is beautiful inside and out!
Posted at 2:36 PM, Aug 20, 2021
This home gives you the best of both worlds... tucked in the beautiful mountains of Highland in a highly sought after neighborhood but only minutes from shopping, schools, and a park.

A beautiful fully landscaped yard is great for kids plus this home has RV parking as well as an additional detached garage for storage.

Address: 5586 W 10130 N Highland, Utah
Listed Price: 675,000,00
Details: 6 Bed, 2 3/4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 2846 Sq Ft
2 Laundry rooms, 2 Family rooms, Massive backyard.

For more information on this home you can contact Chris Hoffman With UVO Group:
Phone: 801.647.7313
Email: Christopher@uvorealestate.com
Web: christopher@utahforsalehomes.com.

