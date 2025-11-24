Here's a recipe to make for "Taco Tuesday" tomorrow!

Adobo Chicken Tacos recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Tacos:



1/3 c. soy sauce

1/3 c. rice vinegar

3 bay leaves

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 1/2 -2 lbs. boneless chicken thighs

Oil as needed

1 small onion, diced

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 1/2 c. chicken broth

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. pepper

Soft taco tortillas as needed

Cilantro to garnish

For the Mango Salsa:



2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 tsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 large or 2 medium mangoes, diced

1/4 red onion, minced

1 jalapeno, minced

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Directions

1. Make the salsa by mixing all of the ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Set aside.

2. Add the chicken to a zipper bag with the soy sauce, vinegar, bay leaves, and garlic powder. Marinate 30 minutes to 2 hours.

3. Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add some oil to coat and once hot, add the chicken, reserving the marinade for later. Cook for 4-5 minutes per side. Remove it from the pan.

4. Add a bit more oil to the pan if necessary. Add in the onion and garlic and cook for a few minutes or until the onions are softened. Add in the broth, brown sugar, and pepper. Add the marinade back in as well and simmer 10 minutes to reduce by half.

5. Slice the chicken into strips then add back to the pan to mix in with the sauce. Cook a couple minutes and remove from the heat.

6. Warm the tortillas as you like and add the chicken along with some of the salsa to the torillas. Enjoy garnished with cilantro.

You can find more delicious recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.