How about Mandarin Orange Cheesecake for Thanksgiving dessert?

Raised in a small town in Germany called Klinding, Petra Vigil knows a thing or two about authentic German pastries.

From fruit strudels to struselkuchen cake, or coconut triangles to marzipan stollen, Petra offers anything your sweet tooth may desire at her Petra's Backstubachen.

Petra makes her famous German cheesecakes in raspberry, chocolate, and even Mandarin Orange, which she made on the show today.

You can learn more on her Facebook page @petras_backstubchen and on Instagram @petrasbackstubchen.