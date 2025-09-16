Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ice Cube is stopping in SLC as part of his first coast-to-coast tour in over a decade

Ice Cube is celebrating 40 years in the music biz
Morgan Saxton talks with Ice Cube ahead of his tour stop in SLC on September 17.
Posted

Ice Cube's the "Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude" tour celebrates 40 years of his groundbreaking career.

He's bringing the show to the Delta Center on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Salt Lake City is the second stop — after the tour kicks off in Denver the day before.

Produced by Live Nation, the show includes arena-level production with a never-before-seen stage experience, multi-screens, a couple of stages, and storytelling video with voiceovers.

Ice Cube is music, film and sports legend and recently was honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood Walk of Fame

You can learn more at icecube.com and @icecube on Instagram.

