"I'll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story" is a short film inspired by countless stories of heroism

Inspired by countless stories of heroism after the September 11 attacks, "I'll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story" is not only about that day but about the endurance of the human spirit.

The film reflects on grief, sacrifice, and love that carries forward even in the darkest times. While fictional, the story was created to honor the memory of 9/11 with care, reverence, and truth.

Known for films that emphasize hope, healing, and faith, Director Rob Diamond ensures this project speaks to both history and memory.

Writer and actress Tara Berrett brings authenticity to the role of Stephanie, reminding us of the importance of honoring even painful history so future generations may learn, grow, and unite.

"I'll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story" is now available on Amazon Prime.