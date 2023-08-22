Labor Day Travel Safety Tips on the Road

Many families like to head out on road trips for Labor Day weekend.

Tony Pulsipher, Service Manager at Ken Garff Hyundai Downtown, joined us with seven things that will help keep your vehicle safe for Labor Day travel.

Check Your Tires: The condition of your tires is crucial for safe driving. Make sure they are properly inflated, have good tread depth, and aren't showing any signs of wear or damage. Inspect the Brakes: Brakes are one of the most important safety features on your car. If you hear any unusual noises when you brake or feel any vibrations, it's time to get them checked out. Check Fluid Levels: This includes engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, antifreeze/coolant, and windshield washer fluid. Each plays a vital role in the smooth and safe operation of your vehicle. Test Your Lights: Ensure all your headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and turn signals are working properly. Replace any burnt-out bulbs. Get a Tune-Up: If it's been a while since your last service, consider getting a tune-up. This typically includes changing the oil, replacing the air filter, checking the battery, and more. A well-maintained car is less likely to break down. Pack an Emergency Kit. This should include things like a first aid kit, flares, a flashlight, and jumper cables. In case of an emergency, you'll be glad you have these supplies on hand. Be Aware of Road Conditions. Before you start driving, check the weather forecast and traffic conditions for your route. This will help you plan your trip and avoid any potential hazards.

