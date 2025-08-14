Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightweight camping is easier than you think with this travel trailer in tow!

Morgan Saxton got a tour of the Catalina Summit Series 7 travel trailer 134BHX with Parris RV owner Bret Parris.

Some of the highlights include a queen bed for a great night's sleep, while your kids or guests take the bunk beds.

There's even a private bath that includes a shower and a toilet with a mirror behind it so you can freshen up each day.

It features a two burner cooktop, microwave oven, a fridge plus Thermofoil countertops and a deep basin farm-style sink.

It also has a premium JBL speaker and USB charging ports

The exterior offers a heavy duty standard tongue jack, a diamond plate rock guard to protect against road debris, exterior RG-6 coax cabling and satellite prep, rear view camera prep, and flush mount baggage doors with radius corners for your outdoor gear.

It's time to choose an affordable and maneuverable single axle trailer today!

Parris RV has four locations:
4360 South State, Murray
5545 South State, Murray
425 East 920 North, Payson
5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

You can find more information at ParrisRV.com.

