Muffaletta Sandwich recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For Assembly:



1 round loaf French bread

6 slices provolone cheese

1/2 lb. sliced favorite deli ham

1/4 lb. sliced genoa salami

1/4 lb. sliced prosciutto

6 slices mozzarella

For the Olive Paste:



1 c. giardiniera, drained

1/2 c. green olives with pimento, drained

1/2 c. kalamata olives, pitted, drained

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

Directions

1. Make the olive paste by adding the giardiniera, green olives, kalamata olives, olive oil, and vinegar in a food processor. Process until it makes a smooth paste. Set aside.

2. Cut the bread 1/3 down from the top straight across. Take out most of the bread from the bottom half of the loaf, leaving about a half inch of bread all around.

3. Spread on ½ of the olive paste all around the inside of the bottom half of the bread. Evenly layer on the provolone cheese. Continue layering on the meats and then finish it off with the mozzarella.

4. Scoop out all but ½ inch of the bread out of the top half of the bread. Spread the remaining olive spread inside the top half. Place it on top of the sandwich. Wrap the entire thing a few times with plastic wrap nice and tight. Place it on a sheet tray and then place another sheet tray on top with something heavy to weigh it down. Place it in the fridge at least 4 hours or overnight.

5. Remove from the fridge. Cut it into wedges and serve immediately. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.