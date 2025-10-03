New movies in theaters include the final performance by the late Linda Lavin.

Streaming on most video on demand services is the dystopian drama "Motherland". In an alternate present society where the state frees parents from the burden of raising children, a rule enforcer learns the shocking truth and sparks a revolution. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Motherland is well-told cautionary tale about what happens when a society grants too much power to the state that controls virtually everything including natural resources and population." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the psychological horror / thriller "Bone Lake". In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival. Tony says, "Bone Lake is a silly, bloody, sexy frat house film with a few good scares and tons of violence. It's a lot of fun, if you don't take too seriously." He gives it a B an it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the comedy "One Big Happy Family." It stars Lisa Brenner and the late Linda Lavin. When a DNA test completely upends a woman's life, she embarks on a journey with her mother to find out who she really is. Tony says, "One Big Happy Family is a wonderfully uplifting feel-good comedy about family and connection. Linda Lavin is terrific in this her final performance." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

