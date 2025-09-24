On the season premiere of "The Floor" two contestants from every state will battle it out

The much-anticipated Season 4 return of television's #1 game show, The Floor, will premiere on FOX 13 on Wednesday, September 24 at 7:00pm.

New this season, "America Duels". Two contestants will represent each of the 50 states and we talked with one from Utah, Frank.

He says he's hoping to be the final contestant who gains control over The Floor and take home $250,000!

The Floor is hosted and produced by Emmy Award nominee, Rob Low.

100 contestants face off in head-to-head duels where the winner take control of their opponent's square, while the loser goes home.

They stand their ground on a massive, interactive LED game floor featuring 100 squares, each representing a different trivia category.

Contestants this season range from reality stars to influencers athletes.

You can cheer our Utah contestants on every Wednesday night.

To learn more visit fox.com/the-floor.