Pork Shoulder Skewers recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Pork Shoulder Skewers

Ingredients



2 lb. pork shoulder, thinly sliced

1 small onion, grated

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp. cumin

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

BBQ sauce as needed

Directions

1. Add the pork shoulder slices to a mixing bowl. Add all of the ingredients except the bbq sauce and mix thoroughly. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 2 hours up to overnight.

2. Preheat your grill to medium high heat. Weave the pork slices onto skewers and press the meat snugly together until all of the meat is on skewers. Place them on the grill and cook 25-30 minutes flipping every 8 minutes or so.

3. Brush them with bbq sauce, cook a couple minutes then flip and brush them with more sauce. Cook a couple more minutes then repeat saucing and cooking on both sides.

4. Remove them and let them rest 5-10 minutes before serving with your favorite sides. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.