Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream recipe that doesn't require churning!

Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream by Cooking with Ruthie
Cooking with Ruthie's Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream only has four ingredients and it's no-churn.
Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream
Today's 4-ingredient recipe by Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, is a no-churn Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream perfect for Thanksgiving time.

Ingredients
1-14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
16 ounce container heavy cream
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 teaspoon pumpkin spice

Instructions
In a large bowl whip the heavy cream until it becomes thickened cream.

Stir in the sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin, and pumpkin pie spice.

Place ice cream in a loaf pan and freeze 6-8 hours before enjoying!

Variations:

Add baked pie crust pieces to get the full pumpkin pie experience!

Drizzle with warm caramel sauce.

Top with crushed honey roasted peanuts.

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

