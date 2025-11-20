Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream recipe that doesn't require churning!

Today's 4-ingredient recipe by Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, is a no-churn Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream perfect for Thanksgiving time.

Ingredients

1-14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

16 ounce container heavy cream

1 cup canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice

Instructions

In a large bowl whip the heavy cream until it becomes thickened cream.

Stir in the sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin, and pumpkin pie spice.

Place ice cream in a loaf pan and freeze 6-8 hours before enjoying!

Variations:

Add baked pie crust pieces to get the full pumpkin pie experience!

Drizzle with warm caramel sauce.

Top with crushed honey roasted peanuts.

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.