Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream recipe that doesn't require churning!

Today's 4-ingredient recipe by Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, is a no-churn Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream perfect for Thanksgiving time.
Ingredients
1-14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
16 ounce container heavy cream
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
Instructions
In a large bowl whip the heavy cream until it becomes thickened cream.
Stir in the sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin, and pumpkin pie spice.
Place ice cream in a loaf pan and freeze 6-8 hours before enjoying!
Variations:
Add baked pie crust pieces to get the full pumpkin pie experience!
Drizzle with warm caramel sauce.
Top with crushed honey roasted peanuts.
