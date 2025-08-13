Rising country-folk artist and Park City, Utah native Peech, performs in studio

Rising country-folk artist and Park City, Utah native Peech, is ready to release his debut label project, Small Town America.

It will be out on August 22, 2025, and to celebrate, Peech is headlining a release show the night before at Soundwell in Salt Lake City.

Peech joined us in studio to tell us more about the EP which he says is a journey through memories, heartache, and chasing the unknown.

The six-song collection will resonate with listeners whether they're from a small town or a big city.

You can learn more at peechofficial.com.