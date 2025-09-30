Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Softplay SLC brings soft play equipment and ball pits directly to your party!

Softplay SLC brings soft play equipment and ball pits directly to your home, park, or event space.
Softplay SLC brings soft play equipment and ball pits directly to your home, park, or event space.

It's the perfect party for ages 1–5 year old because it's safe, clean, and engaging play designed just for toddlers and young children.

And for the parents, it's stress free! Softplay SLC does the setup and cleanup so the adults can relax and enjoy the celebration.

From small gatherings to large events, they will customize the play area to fit your space and theme.

You can learn more at softplayslc.com or on Instagram and Facebook @softplayslc.

