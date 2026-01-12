Swiping Season: Don't waste the best dating window of the year

Did you know that January through March is officially the Swiping Season? Dating app usage spikes dramatically this time of year.

We talked with Kristin Sokol for some practical, actionable tips to improve results of dating so you don't miss the best dating season of the year!

Kristin says there are fresh faces on apps, so you have a much higher chance of interacting with people who are different from the typical dating app scrollers.

This window can set the tone for your entire dating year!

So, what should you do to stand out?

Kristin says it's important to refresh your dating profile.

Dating photos are different from LinkedIn or friend photos. You want girlfriend or boyfriend first-impression photos. Photos should be recent and clearly show your face and lifestyle.

Once your profile is strong, you have to actually use it! Self selection will get you better results!

Fast way: Swipe yes on people you like.

Slow way: Do not wait around to see who likes you first.

Dating apps are more efficient when you actively choose.

Kristin will answer your questions on her website kristinsokol.com and you fill out a free profile for her Matchmaking database.

You cal also find more advice on her IG page @kristinsokol.