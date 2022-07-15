The 5th Annual Canyon Rim Cares is happening July 16

This will be the fifth year of Canyon Rim Cares, an event where nearly 500 people come together to perform several different service projects in one day.

Every year different projects are selected, and then people show up to help out. Many live in the Canyon Rim area, but anyone is welcome to help.

Volunteers will be meeting on July 16, 2022 at 9am at Canyon Rim Park, and then disperse to the different areas.

Here are the six service projects slated for this year:

1- Ukrainian Market: Local Ukrainian refugees and Canyon Rim residents have been hard at work preparing food and artisan crafts to sell at Canyon Rim Cares Ukrainian Market. All proceeds from the market will provide a wage for Ukrainian refugees and will support the war assistance efforts of To Ukraine with Love.

2- Peace House: Peace House provide support services, safe housing and prevention educations to victims of domestic violence. Canyon Rim Cares will help Peace House client by providing household kits that will help them resettle in a new living situation. A list of donation supplies is available here.

3- The Sharing Place: The Sharing Place helps local kids dealing with a death in the family. Canyon Rim Cares wants to help The Sharing Place by deep cleaning their facility and help make the hearts and boards The Sharing Place uses to commemorate the life of deceased loved ones.

4- Millcreek Elementary Outdoor Classroom: 40% of Millcreek Elementary students come from low-income families. Canyon Rim Cares volunteers will help build and install garden boxes and other parts of an outdoor classroom for the school.

5- Art Access: Art Access helps individuals with mental and physical disabilities receive training from professional artists. Because of Covid, Art Access has not been able to conduct its programming and fundraising events. At the Canyon Rim Cares event, Art Access will be offering original works of art by Utah Artists on 10"x11" plates for sale. Proceeds from all sales will provide Art Access with crucial funding for all its programs.

6- 72-Hour Kits: Canyon Rim Cares volunteers can create kits for themselves and provide donations for kits to be provided for residents who aren't able to do so on their own.

You can find more information at canyonrimiscommunity.com.