The family of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz is producing a musical right here in Utah

The family of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz is producing a musical right here in Utah.
The Utah family of "Peanuts" creator, Charles Schulz, is marking the 75th anniversary of the comic strip with a musical.

The 17-year-old great-grandson of Schulz, is co-directing, co-producing and playing "Snoopy" in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown".

That's been a dream of his to do!

The cast is made of of Micah's fellow drama students and his co-director and co-producer is also a friend and fellow student.

Micah's parents and his uncles have pitched in to help create the sets for the play as a way to honor Schulz. They say the set is the most accurate to the comic strip they've seen done before.

The show runs from September 10 to 13, 2025 at Liahona Preparatory Academy in Pleasant Grove at 7pm each evening.

General admission tickets are $10 and ages 7 and under are $6. Ages 2 and under are free.

Get your tickets here, and follow them on Instagram @yagmcb_pg.

