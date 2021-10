There's a new cutting-edge app called NOURI that is free for both Apple and Android phones.

The app was built for anyone who wants to nourish their personal and professional relationships.

NOURI compiles all of your contacts from other contact apps, social media, email list and organizes them into Circles.

App users then create a contact schedule and NOURI's advanced AI helps users bring their relationships to the next level.

For more information please visit nouri.ai.