Utah's Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is celebrating Discovery Channel's Shark Week right here at home.

Kids and their parents and even grandparents can learn something new about sharks and their role in the oceans.

Everyone, no matter there age, can help sharks and other marine animals just by making small changes.

Click here to see how you can influence change.

For more information on the Aquarium's Shark Week events, please visit: thelivingplanet.com/shark-week.